Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board reports alcohol sales soar in fiscal year 2020-21

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvanians are spending more money on alcohol than they have in the past few years, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

A report released by the LCB has revealed that retail liquor sales were up 26.4% during the 2020-21 fiscal year (July 1st – June 30th).

The report states that gross profit this year was approximatly $743 million, up from last year’s $653 million.

Since the pandemic started, online sales have increased by 236%, going from $4,983,948 in 2018 – 2019, to $16,773,996 in this past fiscal year.

According to the report, top sellers include:

  • Crown Royal Peach Canadian Whisky
  • La Marca Prosecco
  • Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
  • Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • Hennessy Cognac
  • Pennsylvania Dutch Egg Nog
  • Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery Concord

The past year also saw many consumers buying Tequila, as sales increased by 52% over last year.

You can view the full report released by the LCB here.

