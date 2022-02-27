Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board removes all Russian-made products

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Sunday, all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will no longer carry Russian-made products.

According to the PLCB, all fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, as well as licensee service centers are to remove all Russian-made products from the shelves immediately as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. Russian-made special order products are no longer available either.

The PLCB says some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed names and monikers for marketing purposes. However very few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman, Tim Holden. “Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB says they will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, because that could unfairly impact those brands.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board visit their website.