Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board opens entry to lottery to win rare whiskey

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Through five separate ‘Limited-Release Lotteries’, The Pennsylvanian Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will award Pennsylvanians who register, the opportunity to purchase 213 bottles of 28 rare whiskeys, the board announced Monday.

Pennsylvania residents will have until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30, to opt in to one or more of the lotteries and drawings by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FWGS.com.

Participants may participate in one, several or all lotteries.

For the first four lotteries, if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in that lottery. Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery.

For the lottery featuring various other bourbons, participants may enter and win multiple drawings, and purchase is limited to one bottle per drawing.

Lotteries and drawings will be held in the following order.



Van Winkle 2020

For the Van Winkle 2020 lottery, there are six drawings.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $399.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020, $249.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $159.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof 2020, $149.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof 2020, $89.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020, $99.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees



Van Winkle 2019

For the Van Winkle 2019 lottery, there are six drawings.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $159.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $399.99 each – 4 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $249.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $99.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof 2019, $149.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof 2019, $89.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees



Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020 lottery, there are five drawings.

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (134.5 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 5 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (129 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (130.4 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees



Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019 lottery, there are five drawings.

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (125.7 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (128 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (116.9 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees



Bourbon Mix

For this lottery, there are six separate drawings.