A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters.

The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill would require antlerless deer licenses to be issued through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System instead of a county treasurer.

Senate Bill 431 passed the Senate 45-5 and the House 127-24.

The bill goes to the Governor’s desk for approval. If signed the bill would go into effect after 60 days.

“Allowing for the sale of antlerless deer hunting licenses through other means such as online or through the PGC’s Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System would make it far more convenient for hunters,” said State Senator Dan Laughlin (R-49), who chairs the State Senate Game and Fisheries Committee.