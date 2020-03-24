Pennsylvania lawmakers considering delaying primary election

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State legislators are debating in Harrisburg about possibly moving the state’s primary election from April 28 to June 2 due to coronavirus concerns.

House members are debating the move Tuesday and it may be sent to the Senate floor as soon as Wednesday. Lawmakers say it’s likely that primary will be postponed.

“The other key component of this it provides greater flexibility to election officials to consolidation of polling places and there is a great concern about poll workers and retention of those workers,” said Sen. Lisa Baker. “This legislation provides meaningful flexibility that counties are looking for.”

Chairperson of the Democratic Party in Luzerne County, Kathy Bozinski says the move is a no-brainer.

“I think it’s an important and prudent thing to do to take the reading of how it affects the state of Pennsylvania probably is going to be felt in a week to ten days if not longer,” Bozinski said.

Bozinski’s counterpart, Justin Behrens, the chairperson of the Republican Party in Luzerne County does not agree.

“I would say to the Governor and state we are a month away from the election why don’t we wait a little bit and see how things go then make a decision,” Behrens said. “They have the luxury they could change it at any moment.”

With the Senate expected to vote on the legislation as soon as Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf could have it on his desk by the end of the week. Wolf has not indicated whether he will sign the legislation.

Download the proposed legislation below.