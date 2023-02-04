HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year.

Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour.

Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage incrementally by July 1, 2024. The bill would also increase the minimum wage for tipped employees to $8 an hour and ensure that tipped employees receive the full amount of a tip.

Municipalities would also have the ability to set a higher minimum wage under Green’s proposed legislation.

“We need to ensure that all workers are getting paid what they are worth,” said Green. “Without a fair wage, we will never ensure an equal and just society. $7.25 per hour is not equal, it is not right, and it is not fair. Please join with me as we bring a fair and living wage to Pennsylvania workers.”

In January Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) said he planned to introduce a bill that would form a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Fontana said Pennsylvanians should have a voice as to whether the minimum wage should increase. He said the legislation would incrementally increase the minimum wage until January 2025 and require the minimum wage to be adjusted to inflation.