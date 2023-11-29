(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed a bill that will make declawing a cat illegal.

State Senator Carolyn T. Comitta (D-Chester) proposed the bill to prohibit the declawing of cats, with an exception being if the procedure is medically necessary for a therapeutic purpose and performed by a licensed veterinarian.

Declawing is a procedure that amputates most or all of the last bone in each of a cat’s toes. The procedure is usually performed to stop unwanted scratching. Many animal advocates, vets, and others have acknowledged that the procedure is inhumane and traumatic to the animal.

Declawing a cat can cause many ailments, including chronic pain, infection, lameness, back pain, and other issues.

New York banned the procedure in 2019, and cities in California, Missouri, and Colorado have enacted declaw bans.