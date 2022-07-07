WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The overturning of Roe v Wade is bringing a Pennsylvania law, that’s been in effect for decades, to light.

Since 2003, 51 babies have been given up under safe haven.

The Safe Haven law gives parents a safe, legal alternative to abandoning their baby. It was created after Baby Mary was found on July 11, 2001, at the Sunbury municipal transfer station. Investigators say the infant was killed just seconds after she was born by her own mother and then thrown out with the garbage by her father.

Baby Mary’s death led to the enactment of Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven law, also known as the Newborn Protection Act. It allows parents to bring their newborn up to 28 days old to any Pennsylvania hospital, to a police officer at a police station, or to an emergency services provider at an EMS station without the fear of criminal prosecution, as long as the baby has not been harmed.

“It is a law protecting newborns who parents, or more so moms, feel they can’t handle and can’t take care of or are not ready for. It’s a safe place to leave the baby so you know the baby will be cared for and safe,” said Amanda Harhut, emergency room patient-centered care.

For now, abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf is vowing to veto any anti-abortion legislation that moves through Pennsylvania’s general assembly for the remainder of his term which ends in January. But regardless of the legality of abortion in the state, the Commonwealth’s Safe Haven law remains an option.