HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill signed into law over the summer is about to play out in real-time as Pennsylvania is about to see its first snowfall of the season.

The new law, signed by Gov. Wolf in July, says you have 24 hours after the wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk, and roof.

“Reasonable efforts to remove accumulated ice or snow from the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof of the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, within 24 hours after the cessation of the falling snow or ice.”

While the law doesn’t apply for vehicles active on the road, police may still pull you over if they believe the accumulation might be a threat to other drivers.

If snow and/or ice falls from a moving vehicle and hits another vehicle or pedestrian and causes injury or death, the driver who didn’t clean off their vehicle will be subject to a fine of not less than $200 or more than $1,500 for each offense.

When snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle or motor carrier vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of the vehicle from which the snow or ice is dislodged or falls will be subject to a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $1,500 for each offense.

Governor Tom Wolf signed the bill into law back in July after it unanimously passed in the legislature.

The law was proposed by Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) as “Christie’s Law” in honor of Christine Lambert of Palmer Township. Lambert died after a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield on Christmas Day in 2005.