WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Gas prices are trickling downward in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Eyewitness News checked out the cost Sunday afternoon at several gas stations.

Prices are hovering a little below the state average which according to AAA is $3.66 for a gallon of regular.

That’s about three cents a gallon less than last Sunday.

The biggest bargain we found was at Sam’s Club in Wilkes-Barre Township which is charging $3.48 for a gallon of regular.

The national average cost is also dropping it’s fallen to $3.54 a gallon.