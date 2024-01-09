EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced they are extending the enrollment deadline for 2024 Pennie health care coverage.

According to the release, they have extended the deadline to January 19 to enroll in the 2024 health coverage through Pennie which would normally end January 15.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department says anyone who misses this enrollment period will have to wait until next November to enroll unless there is a qualifying life event like losing another health coverage.

“This Open Enrollment Period is the best time to explore available options and shop around to find a plan, even if you already have insurance. Quality, comprehensive health care coverage has never been more affordable, or easier to access for Pennsylvanians,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys.

