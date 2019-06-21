Pennsylvania Instant Check System to be audited

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will audit the Pennsylvania Instant Check System or PICS which is operated by Pennsylvania State Police.

PICS provides quick access to background records to determine if an individual is eligible to buy a firearm or obtain a license to carry a firearm. State police conducted more than 266,000 individual PICS checks during the first quarter of 2019.

3,260 individuals were denied based on those checks. DePasquale’s audit will explore several issues, including whether decisions and challenges to denials were processed in accordance with federal and state laws.

Eyewitness News spoke with an owner of Roll Call, a gun shop and shooting range in Scranton about what the audit could mean for gun owners.

“There is nothing wrong with an audit, there is nothing wrong with double checking, triple checking, I’m sure everybody is in agreement of that. It’s what is going to come after that, is somebody’s rights going to be a little bit more hampered now when it wasn’t before,” Roll Call co-owner Joseph Harris said.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.