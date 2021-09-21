Pennsylvania gets ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania is ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots. That’s the message Tuesday from the state department of health. However, authorization from the CSC is still needed.

The state says they have plenty of the vaccine ready and available. They are just waiting on federal authorization and guidance which is expected by the end of the week.

Pennsylvania says it’s prepared to begin administering booster shots as soon as the CDC issues the necessary guidance.

“We can assure you that first we have the vaccine available in Pennsylvania and vaccine providers are ready to start administering boosters as soon as we have the CDC guidance,” said Alison Beam, Acting Secretary of Health.

The FDA has recommended the booster shot for those over 65 and those at high risk of catching the virus like health care workers.

The CDC is expected to take up the issue Wednesday and Thursday, which means by the end of this week health officials could officially give the go-ahead for seniors and health care workers to start getting them.

Acting health secretary Alison Beam signed an order Tuesday to ensure covid vaccine providers are prepared.

“Pennsylvania’s going to be prepared and we are going to have the right level of vaccine and vaccinators to be able to meet that demand,” said Beam.

There are more than 3,200 vaccine providers across the commonwealth.

Secretary Beam says they will need to provide online scheduling including walk-ins and over the phone appointments.

They will also need to work with local area agencies on aging.

One question on the minds of many, if you received the Pfizer or Moderna doses, do you need to receive the same brand booster shot?

“So this question is exactly the type of guidance that we are looking forward to receiving from the federal government as soon as Thursday night,” said Beam.

Some clarity is still needed we’ll be sure to bring you that information as soon as it’s available. Currently, boosters are available for those who are immunocompromised.