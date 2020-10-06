Pennsylvania Game Commission launches mobile app

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new app aiming to inform and help hunters in the commonwealth.

“Through the app, hunters can check season and bag limits, locate bear or elk stations, find CWD head collection bins or report their deer or turkey harvest while afield,” the commission posted on Facebook.

Through the app, hunters can also access the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s mapping center and Hunting & Trapping Digest.

The app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.