Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating bear killing

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information after a black bear was found dead.

The black bear, weighing about 400 pounds, was found in the area of Bentler Road. A necropsy revealed that the bear had been shot with a firearm. The time of death is believed to be between 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online.