PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced the Sunday hunting dates for 2022.

Hunters will be allowed to gear up on three Sundays this year, November 13, 20, and 27. Foxes, coyotes, and crows have been added to the list of animals that can be hunted on these special Sundays. Turkeys and migratory birds are not allowed to be hunted on Sundays.

The animals that can be hunted on the specified Sundays are as follows:

November 13: Deer (archery), bear (archery in WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C, and 5D only), squirrel, pheasant, rabbit, grouse, bobwhite quail, woodchuck, crow, raccoon, fox, coyote, opossum, striped skunk, weasel, and porcupine.

November 20: Bear, deer (archery in WMUs 2B, 5C, and 5D only) squirrel, pheasant, rabbit, grouse, bobwhite quail, woodchuck, crow, raccoon, fox, coyote, opossum, striped skunk, weasel, and porcupine.

November 27: Deer, bear (only in WMUs with Extended Season), raccoon, fox, and coyote.

People who hunt coyotes during any big-game season must follow big-game orange requirements. Raccoons and foxes can only be hunted after legal hunting hours for deer. You are also not allowed to hunt crows during the Regular Deer Firearms season.

Anyone who hunts on private land during these Sunday hunting days is required to carry written and signed permission from the landowner.

For more information about hunting in Pennsylvania, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.