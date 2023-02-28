EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) says it will host a series of meetings at the beginning of March.

According to a press release, the Board of Commissioners will host a ‘special meeting’ of the Board of Commissioners, Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. at the PFBC’s Harrisburg headquarters, located at 1601 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg.

The Board of Commissioners explained that an adjustment to the fees for fishing licenses and permits is needed to cope with inflation, maintain and improve existing programs, and to discuss and meet ‘anglers’ and boaters’ desires for:

Strategic and timely fisheries management to protect, conserve, and enhance the aquatic resources of Pennsylvania.

Critical infrastructure improvements and maintenance efforts for state fish hatcheries, hazardous dams, boat launch access areas and ramps, and other commission-owned facilities to improve and maintain fishing opportunities.

Upgrades and replacement of equipment, vehicles, and watercraft for customer and employee safety and for sustained service delivery.

Aquatic resource field and classroom education and angler information programs.

To conservation law enforcement.

Maintain operations and offset inflationary and supply chain constraint costs.

As the release reads, the purpose of the meeting is to vote on ‘proposed rules,’ that would establish fees for various licenses and permits.

The PFBC says in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 1, a pair of public meetings will also be held at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Snyder County Conservation District Office, located at 10541 Route 522, in Middleburg, to discuss the planned Walker Lake Dam Rehabilitation Project in Snyder County.

The PFBC urges residents to attend the in-person meetings to learn background information about the project, meet with partners, and provide input during the early stages of planning.