LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dairy farmers across the commonwealth are dealing with the impacts of inflation.

But one part of our area is facing the worst drought they’ve seen in almost a decade.

Eyewitness News spoke with Jennifer Mapes at Mapes View Farm in Union County about the ripple effect that comes with rising costs.

She says her family typically cuts around 8-10 round bales of hay from their front 6-acre field, but this year they barely got two.

This means as costs continue to rise with inflation, they will have to buy more feed to keep their farm afloat.

