Pennsylvania encouraging drivers to apply for CDL to curb bus driver shortage

School busses are pictured during a press conference, which encouraged interested individuals to obtain Commercial Driver’s License to address bus driver shortage in Pennsylvania, on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf Administration continues to address bus driver shortages. PennDOT and the Department of Education (DOE) have joined forces with the Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) to help motivate people enough to go out and get their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

According to a press release, PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega announced Friday, they are teaming up with the Pennsylvania School Bus Association to encourage and inspire individuals to obtain their CDL, which helps address the bus driver going on in Pennsylvania.

“We want to do our part to encourage those looking for employment or supplemental income to

consider obtaining a school bus endorsement to help get our children to school. That’s the critical

part of all of this,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary Myers. “We believe these efforts will help to

ensure the safe and effective transportation of our commonwealth students.”





Photos Courtesy: PAcast.com

The release reads, PennDOT, in an effort to address the shortage, mailed a letter from PDE to around 376,000 individuals with their CDL to interest and connect those intrigued with school organizations.

The letter included information about driving a school bus and a survey link for those interested in exploring employment opportunities. Through this survey, over 1,300 people have shown interest in driving a school bus. They will now be contacted by their local school districts to discuss the next steps in obtaining their license, the press release reads.

“We know how challenging this year has been for our schools, communities, and parents; and we

know how important it is to form partnerships and pool resources in times of crisis,” said PDE

Secretary Ortega. “The Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association stand

committed to supporting our schools as they work to resolve these difficult transportation issues,

and we encourage anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver to apply online.”





PennDOT says they have temporarily opened CDL skills testing for four weeks on Mondays. It began on Monday, October 18, and will end on Monday, November 8. CDL skills testing takes place at 23 locations throughout the Commonwealth. These testing appointments are intended to allow those who are interested an opportunity to test their CDL skills.

Those interested may schedule a CDL skills test by visiting PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services Website, selecting Schedule a Driver’s Exam under Driver Vehicle Services. They may also call 717-412-5300 to schedule an appointment.

According to the release, the PSBA has also been working to address the shortage of drivers through a Driver Recruitment Campaign, running since July. The campaign includes YouBehindTheWheel.com, which is designed to educate interested individuals on the school bus industry, training and walk them through the process of becoming a school bus driver.

For more information, please contact the PSBA Office at office@paschoolbus.org or at (717) 975-1951.