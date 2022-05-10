SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A few Democrats gathered on Courthouse Square Tuesday, fighting for reproductive rights.

Mayor Paige Cognetti, Action Together NEPA, and other public officials spoke to the media about Roe vs. Wade. Calling out Republicans for anti-choice agenda following a recent Supreme Court leak. Pennsylvania Democrats are calling on voters to choose the right candidate to make what they believe is the right decision.

“Abortion is indeed healthcare. Something we forget oh so often. Something the people don’t know the struggles for those of us who had to go through this,” said Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, Executive Director, Action Together NEPA.

“There’s no more important thing we need to do than make sure we elect the leadership at the state, local, and federal level going into this year and all years that will protect a women’s right to choose,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti, (d) Scranton.

Senator Casey announced Tuesday he is supporting the “Women’s Health Protection Act.” It’s a bill coming up for a vote in the U.S. Senate.