Pennsylvania covers the cost of mail-in and absentee voting for all

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In a release from the PA Department of State, Pennsylvania announced that all mail-in and absentee ballots will have their postage cost covered by the state to ensure that the election is as accessible as possible to all Pennsylvanians.

Eligible voters can apply online to have an absentee or mail-in ballot sent to them through the mail, download and print a form that can then be mailed to their election office to request a ballot be sent or go to their county election office in person to request a ballot.

“It’s our job as public servants to make the voting process as seamless as possible for our citizens. This decision by Governor Wolf and the Department of State is the right move because it makes it even easier for all Pennsylvanians to make sure their voices are heard,” said David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager. PA DEPT. OF STATE PRESS RELEASE

The state is communicating with counties on how to best accomplish this paid postage, whether it is reimbursement for stamps, reimbursed metered postage or Business Reply Mail funding.

Since last year, Pennsylvanians now have the ability to vote by mail without an excuse. This led to 1.5 million votes being cast by mail in the 2020 primary election alone.

For more information on voting in PA, visit votes.pa.com.