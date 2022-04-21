WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-day training seminar in Lycoming County brought coroners together from all throughout the commonwealth.

This is the Pennsylvania State Coroner Association’s first year hosting a seminar like this. Over 70 coroners met up to exchange ideas and network with others who have been in the field for years.

There were presentations on everything from autopsy procedure to ethics and state law. This year’s turnout was such a success, they hope this event is the first of many.

“Personnel are coming and going all the time, whether they’re new coroners, new personnel, people retiring. So we’re trying to do this on an annual basis,” said Scott Grim, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Coroner’s Association.

They say the orientation is meant to build the best practices for different coroner’s offices in the state.