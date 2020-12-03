Pennsylvania Capitol Complex to close due to rising COVID-19 cases

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Operations of the Governor's Office and General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed starting December 7 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Department of General Services announced Thursday.

All operations of the Governor’s Office and General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees and those with badge keycard credentials.

The cancelation of visits and events applies to all interior venues in the Capitol Complex and will affect rallies, school or group tours, choir performances, receptions and other public gatherings. The Capitol Complex includes, but is not limited to, the Main Capitol Rotunda, East Wing Rotunda, Keystone Building Atrium, Forum Auditorium and The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit the Department of General Services Website by clicking here.