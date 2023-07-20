HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Budget is now more than 20 days overdue.

Pennsylvania House Appropriations Chair Seth Grove (R) had charts and graphs and said without a done deal, commonwealth cash can’t legally flow to public schools, universities, hospitals, counties, and more.

“There are many line items, programs, and payments which still cannot be paid,” said Grove.

The Senate needs to sign the budget bill and both chambers need to pass codes bills that direct the spending specifics.

The big dispute remains $100 million for school vouchers, just 0.2% of the spending plan that Grove says was traded for $300 million in Democrat priorities.

“So if you’re going to remove 100 (million dollars), you got to remove $300 million. So it’s all interconnected because it was a deal. There was a deal. And when you backtrack on deals, there’s repercussions.”

Rep. Mary Isaacson (D) said “the budget isn’t being held up, because the budget’s been passed. Unfortunately, there was something put into that budget that was not agreed to.”

As the standoff continues, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will decide which bills get paid and which don’t. Grove says Republicans will be watching.

“If we see something going out that doesn’t meet the clear criteria of the Constitution, court cases, federal entitlement programs, we will ask for those payments not to be made,” said Grove.

Grove added that Garrity, a Republican, would be less likely to coordinate with Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro in pushing out money during the stalemate that perhaps she shouldn’t.

“If a payment request doesn’t meet any of the legal requirements, such as being a federal mandate or being necessary to maintain public health, safety, and welfare, it’s going to be declined,” said Garrity.

House Democratic Leader Matt Bradford said in an editorial said there’s no impasse, that both sides have passed a budget and the Senate just has to come in and sign it. Republicans insist, there’s an impasse and money will not flow until the impasse is resolved.