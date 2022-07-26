HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Snowmobile and ATV trails in Pennsylvania are receiving nearly $1 million in new funding for facilities and trail construction.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the new grant funding totaling $955,500 on Tuesday.

The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account will support the construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

The seven grant recipients are:

Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $132,900 to purchase equipment to maintain approximately 140 miles of ATV trails at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County;

Elk County Riders Inc., $444,100, for development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township, Elk County;

Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., $23,100, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Greene Township and Wattsburg Borough, Erie County;

Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails, Inc., $203,300, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 67 miles of ATV trails at Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails in Otto, Keating and Foster townships, McKean County;

Central Mountains ATV Association Inc., $89,200, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 300 miles of the Central Mountains ATV Association trail system in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Union and Warren counties;

Potter County ATV UTV Club, $9,500, for purchase of mobile youth ATV safety training equipment; and

Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, $53,400, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 150 miles of snowmobile trails in the Allegheny National Forest and Jenks Township, Forest County.

The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for the development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

The next ATV and Snowmobile grant round opens on Aug. 1 and closes on Sept. 30.

Grants are open to municipalities, non-profit and for-profit organizations.

Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include: planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 38,000 active snowmobiles registered, and nearly 275,000 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.