HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, and now Governor-elect, Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvanians who are experiencing issues with Ticketmaster should file a consumer complaint with his office.

The calls come amid complaints that consumers experienced prolonged issues buying tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Some fans and parents described waiting for hours in a queue that sometimes kicked them out or prevented them from getting tickets.

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have criticized Live Nation Entertainment and called for the company to be broken up after the website crashed during Swift’s ticket sales.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Ticketmaster called the demand “historically unprecedented” with millions of people trying to buy.

Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Swift announced earlier this month she was going on a new U.S. stadium tour starting next year, with international dates to follow. Fans who received a special code after registering had exclusive access to buy tickets Wednesday, ahead of Friday sales for the rest of the public.

The 52-date Eras Tour kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up with five shows in Los Angeles ending Aug. 9. It’s Swift’s first tour since 2018.

Swift has announced performances at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12 and 13, 2023, as well as Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on June 17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.