Pennsylvania asks court to extend mail-in voting deadlines

Mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election at the elections ballot center in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is asking the state Supreme Court to extend deadlines for mail-in ballots to be received in the November election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground.

The filing, submitted late Thursday, cited a letter dated July 29 by the general counsel of the U.S. Postal Service, Thomas Marshall.

In it, Marshall warns that Pennsylvania’s election-day deadline for mail-in ballots is “incongruous” with the postal service’s delivery standards.

As a result, Wolf’s administration is asking the state Supreme Court to order that ballots postmarked by election day be counted if they are valid and received during the three days following the election.