EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 2020 Presidential Election results have been highly contested by President Donald Trump, and several GOP members.

After dozens of lawsuits, and several recounts in battleground states, the Electoral College has made it official.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes go to the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. When you look at the larger picture, Pennsylvania represents trends across the nation.

While the election results were certified in the keystone state three weeks ago, the electoral college casting their ballots across the nation is one of the final pieces to the puzzle. The president-elect only captured 13 of PA’s 67 counties, but took the state by more than 80,000 votes, almost double Trump’s margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

With record turnout across the nation for this election and a transition in such a troubling time for the nation, Biden accepted the electoral votes and says it’s time to move forward.

“Four years ago, when I was a sitting vice president United States. It was my responsibility to announce the tally the Electoral College votes, the joint session of congress that voted to elect Donald Trump. I did my job. And I’m pleased, but not surprised by the number of my former Republican colleagues in the senate have acknowledged already the results of the electoral college, I thank them. And I’m convinced we can work together for the good of the nation on many subjects,” President-elect Joe Biden said.

Through many unfounded claims by the siting president that there was mass voter fraud, even Republican Senator Pat Toomey, here in the commonwealth, has come out to say with no evidence, he’s ready to move into working with the Biden administration.

“The final tally of those electoral votes across the nation? 306-232. The same margin of victory president trump won with in 2016,” said Senator Toomey.

Congress will officially count the electoral votes on January 6.