(WHTM) – A new report from U.S. News & World Report named three Pennsylvania amusement parks among the best in the United States.

The list included Kennywood in West Mifflin, Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, and Hersheypark in Hershey.

Kennywood was named among the best amusement parks because they offer “exciting roller coasters, family attractions, and rides that range from mild to intense,” according to the report.

What began as a trolly ride in 1898, the 150-acre park has water rides, roller coasters, 3D and 4D experiences, and more.

Knoebels in Northumberland County has three types of rides: Kiddie, family, and thrill. Among the rides mentioned in the report were the Giant Flume, Black Diamond mine cars, and the Impulse coaster. Knoebels also offers pay-per-ride or unlimited rides for one price.

Knoebels will also be adding a new thrill ride for the 2023 season, Bayern Kurve.

Located in the nation’s chocolate capitol, Hersheypark has more than a dozen rollercoasters and an outdoor water park. You can also dive into the chocolate with the park’s several restaurants and food locations.

During the holidays you can experience Christmas Candylane or Dark Nights. Your ticket to Hersheypark also includes ZooAmerica with hundreds of animals.

Hersheypark opens for the 2023 season on April 1.

Other amusement parks on the U.S. News & World Report list include Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Orlando and Hollywood, Dollyworld, Silver Dollar City, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld San Diego, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Fun Spot America, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Cedar Point.