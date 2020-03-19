Pennsylvania American Water suspends non-payment service shutoffs

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania American Water has suspended the practice of shutting off water service due to non-payment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service has also been restored to all customers whose service was previously discontinued due to non-payment.

This practice will remain in effect as long as the current public health crisis continues.

These decisions were made to “ensure clean, safe, reliable water service for all customers during this public health crisis, and to assist those customers who may experience financial hardships during this crisis,” according to Pennsylvania American Water Company.