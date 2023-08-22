NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water announced Tuesday the start of a $3.5M water line upgrade project to replace a water main on State Route 29 in Nanticoke.

PAW said the upgrade project will replace more than 5,500 feet of water main along SR 29 in Nanticoke to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

Starting on Tuesday, the system improvements will replace a water main dating back to 1905. PAW contractors will install new 24-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main along Route 29, from Poplar Street to North Mill Street.

“We’ve experienced several leaks on this pipe over the years, and it runs through a stream bed. In addition to installing a larger diameter main, we’re relocating the pipe to a more accessible location,” said said Sarah Mihalick, project manager, Pennsylvania American Water.

Crews will work weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. as traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

PAW expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by the end of September with final restoration and paving set for late fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences for more information, contact PAW’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.