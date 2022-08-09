EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to a successful month-long campaign for paperless billing customer enrollment, on Tuesday, Pennsylvania American Water donated $19,470 to Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership.

In the spring, Pennsylvania American Water committed to donating $10 for every customer who switched from paper to electronic billing, during the month of April, enough to cover the cost of planting a tree, which includes the tree itself, and a reusable stake and shelter.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the campaign led to 1,947 customers switching to paperless billing. Because of that, an equal number of trees will be planted across the commonwealth by Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its team of partners.

“We are so pleased that our efforts to help customers make more sustainable choices will also help plant nearly 2,000 new trees in communities where our customers live, work, and play,” said Mike Doran, President of Pennsylvania American Water. “I want to thank each customer who participated for taking this step to help reduce their environmental footprint.”

“Pennsylvania American Water’s e-billing campaign not only eliminated unnecessary paper waste and carbon outputs, but their generous donation will plant trees across Pennsylvania,” said Bill Chain, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Executive Director in Pennsylvania. “These new forests will improve air quality and prevent pollution from running into our streams and rivers helping make sure that communities throughout the state have a healthy, thriving environment. We are proud to join with partners like Pennsylvania American Water who understand the importance of clean water and what it means to our quality of life.”

As part of the campaign, customers may also request free trees from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for their own properties, which resulted in 645 new trees. Online request forms and more information can be found on the foundation’s website.

If any Pennsylvania American Water customer wishes to go paperless, all they need to do is log into their account through the company MyWater portal and click ‘Go Paperless.’