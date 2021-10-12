Pennsylvania American Water make improvements to water service in Hanover Township & Wilkes-Barre

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) has scheduled their crews to make some improvements in local areas, affecting water service for some.

The company says work will begin Wednesday, October 13, at around 4:00 p.m. Water will be disrupted around 9:00 p.m., causing low water pressure, no water, or discolored water in affected areas.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the work is expected to last until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14. If your water looks discolored, wait for it to run clear before using it. This should normally only take a few minutes.

For more information and to see a map of the affected areas, please go to the Pennsylvania American Water website and select alert notifications.

Consumers may also reach the company by calling 1-800-565-7292.