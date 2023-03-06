SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water has begun a $5.3 million water line project in Wilkes-Barre.

Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced Monday the start of a $5.3 million project to replace nearly 20,000 feet of water main in the City of Wilkes-Barre to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flow for firefighting.

A press release reads some of the water mains being replaced date back as far back as the 1900s. Contractors for PAW recently began installing new eight and 12-inch ductile iron pipes, replacing smaller-diameter water mains in the following areas:

McCarragher Street

Glen Street

Virgin Lane

Griffith Lane

Harkins Lane

Gilligan Street

North Washington Street

South Washington Street

Garnet Lane

South Hancock Street

Logan Street

New Frederick Street

Bank Street

Carlisle Street

Ruddle Street

Stucker Avenue

Taft Street

River Street

North Meade Street

PAW says crews will also be installing more than 900 feet of pipe along Prospect Street in Wilkes-Barre Township for around $240,000.

“We proactively invest in our local infrastructure to continue providing essential water service to our customers. Projects are prioritized based on a number of factors, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe, and history of main breaks or service interruptions,” said Dan Rickard, Senior Manager of Operations at Pennsylvania American Water.

As the press release reads will work Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by early summer with final restoration and paving to start in the fall.

PAW says during construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. Officials say crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

According to PAW, the infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, but it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve.

Officials say economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy.

Pennsylvania American Water says they have invested around $490 million in 2022 alone to improve area water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, creating and keeping more than 7,000 jobs through these continued investments.