Pennsylvania American Water begins $1.3M waterline upgrade in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) has announced the start of a $1.3 million project to upgrade waterlines.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania American Water says they began a $1.3 million project to replace over 5,000 feet of water mains in Hanover Township to help improve reliability for customers, reduce the number of service disruptions and increase water flow for firefighters. The improvements will replace some water mains that date as far back as 1893.

According to PAW, company contractors started installing new eight-ductile iron pipes, replacing the existing four and six-inch water mains along the following roads:

Inman Avenue

David Road

Wilcox Street

Loxley Avenue

Lee Park Avenue

Woodbury Street

McGoverns Hill

According to a press release, crews will be working Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company says they expect to complete the installation by June, with final restoration and paving to begin in August.

This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities we serve. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Through our continued investments, Pennsylvania American Water’s 2021 and 2022 infrastructure upgrade projects will support more than 3,700 jobs each year. Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $373 million in 2021 alone to improve our water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems.” Pennsylvania American Water

PAW says that during construction, customers may experience interruptions in service, discolored water, and lower water pressure.

The company also says for everyone’s safety to not approach any PAW employees or contractors while they’re working. For any questions or concerns, customers can call customer service at 1-800-565-7292.