Pennsylvania American Water awards $50,000 to fire departments across the commonwealth

MECHANICSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water announced Thursday they have awarded $50,000 in grants, through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program to 100 fire and rescue organizations across the state.

According to a press release, the company is making the announcement to coincide with National Fire Prevention Week. Since starting the grant program in 2009, the company has provided over $780,000 to help fire departments and emergency service responders throughout Pennsylvania.

Though this grant program, we help our local fire departments purchase lifesaving person protective gear, water handling equipment, firefigthing tools, and training materials, as a thank you for the valuable service they provide to our communities. Water systems and fire departments work collaboratively to deliver community fire protection and we are proud to support the men and women who serve our local fire departments.” Mike Doran, Pennsylavnia American Water President

Pennsylvania American Water has awarded $500 each to the following fire departments:

Lackawanna County – Dunmore Fire Department, Elmhurst Roaring Brook VolunteerFire Company, Eureka Hose Company No. 4, Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company No. 3, Jessup Hose Company No. 1, Taylor Fire & Rescue, Volunteer Hose Company of Throop, and William Walker Hose Company

Luzerne County – Avoca Hose Company #1, City of Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, Glen Lyon Alden Volunteer Hose Company, Good Will Hose Company #2, Hanover Township Fire Department, Kingston Fire Department, Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department, Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Mountaintop Hose Company No. 1, Nanticoke City Fire Department, Rescue Hose Company No. 1 – Ashley PA, Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Wyoming Hose Company #2

Northumberland County – Milton Fire Department, Northumberland Fire Company No.1, and Northumberland Hook and Ladder Company

Schuylkill County – Friendship Fire Company No. 2 of Butler Township and Good Will Hose Company #1

Susquehanna County – Hallstead Fire Engine & Hose Company No. 1, SusquehannaFire Department, and Thompson Hose Company