EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State and local agencies are hitting the roads, ramping up their patrol on aggressive driving. Wednesday marks a coordinated enforcement day.

Pennsylvania motorists have seen a fair amount of aggressive drivers out on the roadways.

State police and local agencies will work to curb the behavior.

“We want to keep it out there and keep people aware that they need to slow down, give themselves extra time, be a courteous driver,” said Trooper Deanna Piekanski.

Trooper Deanna Piekanski says officers will be looking for a laundry list of factors. Which include tailgating and illegal U-turns.

“We’re looking for people going over the speed limit, the maximum speed limits or driving aggressively towards other people, passing, darting back and forth in between lanes,” Trooper Piekanski explained.

The year 2020 saw more than 5600 aggressive-driving crashes resulting in 91 fatalities according to PennDOT.

With construction season in full swing, PennDOT is sending a message to motorists that aggressive driving belongs on no roadways. Especially in work zones.

“Make sure that you’re paying attention and please don’t aggressively drive through a work zone. It’s very dangerous for the people out there. They want to go home to their families,” said Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator, PennDOT District 4.

Jessica Ruddy says according to state law in an active work zone, If you’re going 11 miles-per-hour over the posted speed limit, involved in a crash, and convicted, your license is suspended for 15 days, on top of fines doubled.

“It’s something that can be prevented. So we do encourage people to make sure they’re obeying the rules of the road,” Ruddy stated.

State police remind motorists to obey the move over law. Failure to get into another lane or slow down 20 miles-per-hour below the posted speed limit will result in a fine.

PennDOT’s aggressive driving initiative runs through Sunday, April 24.