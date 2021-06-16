PennDOT worker killed in accident involving work truck

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A PennDOT worker was pronounced dead after an accident happened with his work truck Monday afternoon.

State police report that Timothy Fitch, 51 was killed after exiting his tractor-trailer around 12:30 p.m. on the 33000 block of Portland Mills Road (SR949) in Ridgway. After getting out of his PennDOT truck, he was standing between the truck and trailer when the truck began to roll backward. The trailer was not connected, for unknown reasons.

Fitch was unable to avoid the moving vehicle and the driver’s side rear tires rolled over him, pinning him to the ground.

A passing motorist reportedly stopped to help Fitch but he had succumbed to the injured to his lower torso and extremities. Fitch was declared deceased at the scene by the Elk County Coroner’s Office.

State Police were assisted at the scene by PennDOT, the Elk County Coroner’s Office, the Ridgway Ambulance Service and the Ridgway Fire Department.