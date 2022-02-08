PennDOT warns of possible delays on Interstate 81

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning drivers of lane restrictions that could impact traffic for the next three days.

According to PennDOT, they will be working on the northbound and southbound of Interstate 81 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Work will take place between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

TUESDAY:

Crews will be performing work on I-81 southbound between exits 165 (Mountaintop/Wilkes Barre) and 164 (Nanticoke).

WEDNESDAY:

Work will take place between exits 164 (Nanticoke) and 165 (Mountaintop/Wilkes Barre) on I-81 northbound.

THURSDAY:

Work will be done on I-81 southbound by exit 165 (Mountaintop/Wilkes Barre) and northbound at exit 164 (Nanticoke).

For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, drivers can check 511PA.com.