EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) warns drivers to be aware of snow squalls, blowing and drifting snow.

With the recent snowfall, PennDOT says drivers should be reminded to slow down. pay attention and use caution on the roads.

Drivers should be alert for sudden snow squalls which can come fast with little to no warning causing the roads to become covered in snow.

PennDOT notes heavy snow squalls can cause whiteouts cause one to lose visibility on the road and low temperatures can create icy areas on roads, overpasses, and bridges.

Officials say if you are traveling during a snow squall warning delay travel or exit the highway at the next opportunity.

PennDOT has tips for those traveling during snow squalls:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible, and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

If a crash occurs due to or during a snow squall:

In most cases, you are safer in your vehicle with seat belts fastened.

If possible, drive slowly to the front of the pileup and get off travel lanes.

If you must leave your car for an emergency, try to wait until it looks safe.

Do not stand outside your vehicle on or near the roadway.

As noted by officials drivers are reminded roadways will not be free of snow while it is falling and with freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

For more information on road conditions check out 511PA for 24-hour access to traffic delays, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to 1,000 traffic cameras.