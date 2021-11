EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning drivers of lane restrictions in Lackawanna County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The restrictions will be on Interstate 81 southbound will take between mile markers 205.3 to 200.2. The restrictions will be in place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

On Wednesday the restrictions will take place in the northbound lanes mile markers 195 to 195.3 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For the latest update on roadway conditions, drivers can check 511PA.com.