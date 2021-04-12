PennDOT: Vehicle fire closes all lanes on I-81 in Minersville

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to PennDOT, a vehicle that caught on fire Monday afternoon has caused north and southbound lanes to close on I-81 between exits 112: PA 25 and 116: PA 901.

They expect the lanes to be reopened by 6:30 p.m. Monday.

They suggest the following detour for those going northbound:

  • Go on I-81 N (American Legion Memorial Hwy) toward 112
  • Take the ramp on the right at exit 112 to PA-25 toward Hegins
  • At the stop sign, turn right on PA-25 E (Shermans Mountain Rd)
  • Turn left, then turn left on N Tremont St
  • Continue forward on S State Rd (US-209)
  • Continue forward on Bunting St (US-209)
  • Make a sharp left on PA-901 (Pottsville Minersville Hwy)
  • Continue northwest on PA-901 (Pottsville Minersville Hwy)
  • At the traffic light, turn left on PA-901 (E Sunbury St)
  • Bear right onto the ramp and go on I-81 N toward Hazleton

You can check for the latest traffic conditions on 511PA.

