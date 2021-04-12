PennDOT: Vehicle fire closes all lanes on I-81 in Minersville

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to PennDOT, a vehicle that caught on fire Monday afternoon has caused north and southbound lanes to close on I-81 between exits 112: PA 25 and 116: PA 901.

They expect the lanes to be reopened by 6:30 p.m. Monday.

They suggest the following detour for those going northbound:

Go on I-81 N (American Legion Memorial Hwy) toward 112

Take the ramp on the right at exit 112 to PA-25 toward Hegins

At the stop sign, turn right on PA-25 E (Shermans Mountain Rd)

Turn left, then turn left on N Tremont St

Continue forward on S State Rd (US-209)

Continue forward on Bunting St (US-209)

Make a sharp left on PA-901 (Pottsville Minersville Hwy)

Continue northwest on PA-901 (Pottsville Minersville Hwy)

At the traffic light, turn left on PA-901 (E Sunbury St)

Bear right onto the ramp and go on I-81 N toward Hazleton

You can check for the latest traffic conditions on 511PA.