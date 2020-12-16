EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Ahead of an anticipated, major winter storm in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania Wednesday, PennDOT is reminding drivers to use caution on the roadways.

In addition to using caution, PennDOT is implementing restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph will be imposed for all vehicles, along with restrictions for certain vehicles allowed on certain roadways. At 4 p.m. additional vehicles will be restricted. PennDOT is using its Weather Event Vehicle-Restriction Plan.

PennDOT says drivers should be alert for sudden squalls that quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, eliminating a driver’s visibility.

Falling temperatures and blowing and drifting snow can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.

When facing snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow while driving, PennDOT offers this advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions

Turn on your headlights

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required

Use your defroster and wipers

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely

Always buckle up and never drive impaired

PennDOT urges drivers not to travel during a winter storm of this expected magnitude, but if necessary motorists can check conditions on 40,000 roadway miles with PA 511.

