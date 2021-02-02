PennDOT updates restrictions for major roadways

(WBRE/WYOU) – PennDOT has updated several of the restrictions put in place on major roadways in our area.

Going into effect at 9 AM on Tuesday, the following restrictions will be in place:

Interstates 80 and 81 in Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna Counties will operate at a level 1 restriction. With commercial vehicles being restricted to the right lane only and a 45 MPH speed restriction in place.

Interstate 84 and 380 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties will remind in a level 4 restriction until further notice.

For the most up to date information regarding road conditions, you can visit 511pa.com .