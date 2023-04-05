EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some say that there is another season here in Pennsylvania, construction season. On Wednesday, PennDOT previewed the 2023 Northeast Region construction season plan.

There are plenty of projects, as PennDOT plans to start more than 100 new projects, impacting 98 bridges and 34 miles of high-level paving across northeastern Pennsylvania.

Richard Roman, PennDOT Engineering District 4 executive explained that when combining projects that are already in construction with new projects this year, there will be roughly 180 projects.

Roman noted bridges will be replaced, rehabilitated, or preserved.

The Twin Bridges on I-84 in Lackawanna County are among the biggest PennDOT projects. The work will take a few years to complete.

There are plenty of other construction projects on the agenda in all six counties District 4 covers.

“We cover Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Pike and we have bridge work and highway work going on in all six of those that need work and we are really excited about the upcoming season,” said Roman.

He is urging motorists to drive with extra caution and care in work zones.

“The other responsibility is of the traveling public. We need to make sure that people are slowing down while they are driving through work zones,” Roman said.

Drivers can go online before heading out on the road to find possible detours or delays and construction-related activity by using 511PA.com.