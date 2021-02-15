PennDOT, Turnpike prepare for winter weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT preps for a week of wintry weather. Crews are busy salting the roadways Monday.

Both PennDOT and PA Turnpike crews can be seen filling up at the sheds in Pittston. We’ll hear from PennDOT officials about the preparations today and what drivers need to know when the snow/wintry mix comes down tonight and overnight.







The PA Turnpike is advising motorists of complete, system-wide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. this evening including I-476.

