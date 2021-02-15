PennDOT, Turnpike prepare for winter weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT preps for a week of wintry weather. Crews are busy salting the roadways Monday.

Both PennDOT and PA Turnpike crews can be seen filling up at the sheds in Pittston. We’ll hear from PennDOT officials about the preparations today and what drivers need to know when the snow/wintry mix comes down tonight and overnight.

The PA Turnpike is advising motorists of complete, system-wide vehicle restrictions slated to go into effect at 6 p.m. this evening including I-476.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos