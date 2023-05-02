EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT announced a decrease in crash fatalities statewide in 2022.

PennDOT said traffic death decreased to 1,179 from 1,230 in 2021 and reportable crashes were seen at the lowest since 1951 in 2022.

Officials focused on infrastructure improvements in an effort to further reduce fatalities and injuries. About $482 million has already been invested in the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program from 2017-2022.

“One life lost is one too many, especially if the death could have been prevented. Safety is everyone’s responsibility. We owe it to each other to slow down and pay attention when we’re driving because these unsafe behaviors put everyone’s life at risk. And buckle up! Your seat belt is your best defense against reckless drivers,” stated Mike Carroll the acting PennDOT Secretary.

Here are some statistics for the overall decrease in traffic deaths

Fatalities in crashes involving speeding (second lowest in more than 20 years) – 169 fatalities, down from 201 in 2021.

Fatalities in hit fixed object crashes (second lowest in more than 20 years) – 361 fatalities, down from 397 in 2021.

Unrestrained fatalities (third lowest in more than 20 years) – 354 fatalities, down from 378 in 2021.

Fatalities in crashes involving a 16–17-year-old driver (fourth lowest in 20 years) – 28 fatalities, down from 45 in 2021.

Bicyclist fatalities (second lowest in 10 years) – 15 fatalities, down from 24 in 2021.

Fatalities in local road crashes (second lowest in five years) – 196 fatalities, down from 214 in 2021.

However, there was an increase in certain types of crashes such as distracted driving, head-on, and crashes involving a person 65-74 years old as drivers.

Traffic death increase based on types of crashes

Fatalities in crashes involving distracted driving – 80 fatalities, up from 60 in 2021.

Fatalities in head-on crashes – 181 fatalities, up from 151 in 2021.

Fatalities in crashes at signalized intersections – 133 fatalities, up from 122 in 2021.

Fatalities in crashes involving 65–74-year-old drivers – 169 fatalities, up from 163 in 2021.

PennDOT notes motorcyclists have seen a slight decrease since 2020.

For more information regarding reportable crash data check out PennDOT’s Pennsylvania Crash Information Tool.