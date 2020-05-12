PennDOT to use existing photos for some driver’s license & ID renewals

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT announced Tuesday that they will use existing photos to renew driver’s licenses and photo ID cards to help cut down on people being in close proximity in their local DMV to help reduce spread of COVID-19.

People who renew online or by mail will not receive a camera card and will instead receive their new ID or driver’s license in the mail within 15 days using their previous photo.

PennDOT also says that non-traditional licenses and IDs can be renewed online so long as there are no changes beyond a change of address. That can be done here.

There are exceptions to this which include anyone who renewed on or before May 10th, 2020 and non-U.S. citizens. Both will still need to visit a photo license center. A list of open locations can be found here.

According to the press release provided by PennDOT, driver’s licenses, photo IDs, learner’s permits and camera cards that will expire from March 16th 2020 to May 31st 2020 will have their expiration dates extended to June 30th, 2020.

As for REAL ID, you have some time. If you were going to get a REAL ID product when your current license or photo ID expired, you can renew and receive a “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” version for now. The deadline has been moved to October 1st, 2021.