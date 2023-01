EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be canceling the scheduled speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties in due to changing winter weather conditions.

A Tier 1 Restriction was planned to be temporarily implemented on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties. PennDOT retracted those restrictions just one hour before they were expected to be put into place.

For more information on what a Tier 1 Restriction is, head to PennDOT’s website.