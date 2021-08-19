PennDOT to perform bridge inspections in Pittston & West Pittston

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced Thursday, they will be conducting in-depth inspections of both, the State Route 11 bridge (Army Spc. Dale J. Kridlow Memorial Bridge) and the county-owned Water Street Bridge (Firefighters Memorial Bridge), as part of a project to study both structures.

The bridge inspections are expected to take more than one week to complete and will include temporary traffic control. Expect lane shifts on the State Route 11 bridge between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on State Route 11 during the inspections, PennDOT says.

According to PennDOT, the Water Street Bridge is anticipated to remain closed until the additional inspections, analysis and any necessary repairs are finished.

The inspections are expected to begin Monday, August 23, and extend through Friday, September 3.

Both bridge inspections are to be conducted simultaneously. Motorists may check conditions on any major roadway by visiting 511PA.com